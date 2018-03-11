3 killed in Cannon County crash

Three people were killed in a crash in Cannon County early Sunday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened at 4:15 a.m. on State Highway 96.

A Pontiac was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line and collided with another car going westbound.

The driver of the Pontiac, 35-year-old Joshua Harris, was killed along with the occupants of the other car. They were identified as 25-year-old Taylor Burrow, who was driving, and 26-year-old Dakota Franks.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, according to the THP.