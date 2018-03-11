Police search for man who robbed bank inside Hermitage Kroger - WSMV News 4

Police search for man who robbed bank inside Hermitage Kroger

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department/ Twitter) (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department/ Twitter)
HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police are looking for the man who robbed a bank inside a Hermitage Kroger on Sunday.

It happened in the afternoon at the US Bank inside the grocery store located at 5544 Old Hickory Boulevard.

According to authorities, the man passed a teller a note demanding cash.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with details on the suspect or the crime should contact the Metro police at 615-742-7463.

