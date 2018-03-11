NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament: Who's coming to Nashville?

Vols fans have a road trip to look forward to.

Tennessee was selected as a #3 seed and will play Wright State in Dallas, Texas. Lipscomb, in its first-ever tournament appearance, was selected as a #15 seed and will take on #2 North Carolina in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Even if local teams will not be making an appearance, Nashvillians still have plenty of good games coming to Bridgestone Arena. The University of Nevada, University of Texas, University of Cincinnati, and Georgia State are coming to Music City in the South Regional.

Nashville is also hosting teams for the West Regional: The University of Missouri, Florida State, Xavier, and the winner of the play-in game between North Carolina Central and Texas Southern will battle it out in Bridgestone.

The first and second round games of the tournament will be played March 16 and 18.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.