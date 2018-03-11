Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Middle TN, Southern Ky

Old Man Winter is making his presence known again. Parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

Widespread showers and possible thunderstorms will develop Sunday evening. Temperatures will then drop after the sun sets, inviting a chance for sleet and snow flurries after 3 a.m.

Most of this will occur north of Interstate 40 and on the northern Cumberland Plateau. That area could see an accumulation of 1/10th of an inch up to 1 inch of snow, while Southern Kentucky could get up two inches of snow.

Not much accumulation is expected in the Nashville area, but the freezing rain will continue until 8 a.m., which could make the morning commute slick some drivers.

TDOT crews will report to work late Sunday night to make sure roads are safe, especially on bridges and overpasses. They'll have trucks out before rush hour traffic and apply salt to known problem areas.