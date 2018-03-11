Amber Alert for missing Goodlettsville toddlers canceled

Three children under the age of four who were at the center of an Amber Alert issued early Sunday morning have been found safe, according to the TBI.

The law enforcement agency tweeted just after 1:30 p.m. that Brett Tansil, age 1, Caleb Fuller, age 2, and Jacob Fuller, age 4, had been located and were safe.

Keith Tansil, 32, who was accused of taking the children, was still at large.

The TBI issued the Amber Alert just after midnight on Sunday.

Tansil is believed to be driving a 2006 white Chevy Malibu with temporary tags. He stands 5'11" and weights 185 pounds.

If you have information about Tansil, contact the TBI at 1800-TBI-FIND or your local law enforcement agency.

Great news to report on the AMBER Alert out of Goodlettsville. The three boys have been located and are safe. Keith Tansil is still at large. Thanks for all who took the time and made the effort to spread the word! — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 11, 2018

AMBER Alert just issued, for 1 y/o Brett Tansil, 2 y/o Caleb Fuller, 4 y/o Jacob Fuller. Missing from Goodlettsville, TN. Taken by 32 y/o Keith Tansil, 5'11", 185 lbs. Is driving white 2006 Chevy Malibu or 2016 Silver Kia. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND w/info. Please share. pic.twitter.com/A7GpQ4Wmji — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 11, 2018

AMBER Alert update: It is now believed that Keith Tansil is driving a 2006 white Chevy Malibu with temporary tags. Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see Keith Tansil, Brett Tansil, Caleb Fuller or Jacob Fuller. pic.twitter.com/E2uyIDda26 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 11, 2018

