Amber Alert for missing Goodlettsville toddlers canceled

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Three children under the age of four who were at the center of an Amber Alert issued early Sunday morning have been found safe, according to the TBI.

The law enforcement agency tweeted just after 1:30 p.m. that Brett Tansil, age 1, Caleb Fuller, age 2, and Jacob Fuller, age 4, had been located and were safe.

Keith Tansil, 32, who was accused of taking the children, was still at large.

The TBI issued the Amber Alert just after midnight on Sunday.

Tansil is believed to be driving a 2006 white Chevy Malibu with temporary tags. He stands 5'11" and weights 185 pounds.

If you have information about Tansil, contact the TBI at 1800-TBI-FIND or your local law enforcement agency.

