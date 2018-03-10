Suspect sought after juvenile injured in Portland shooting

Portland police are searching for a suspected gunman accused of shooting a juvenile on Friday night.

Authorities were called to TriStar Portland emergency room with reports of a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand.

The victim told officers he met up with several people at Meadowbrook Park and got inside their black Chevrolet Tahoe.

While he was sitting in the backseat, an argument ensued and the juvenile tried to leave the SUV.

That’s when he was reportedly shot in the hand. He then ran away and was taken to the ER by three other juveniles who witnessed the incident.

The victim identified one of the people in the Tahoe and he was taken into custody. Authorities are continuing to look for the alleged gunman, 18-year-old Muoc Rut. Warrants for aggravated assault have been issued for him.

Anyone with information on Rut’s whereabouts is urged to call Portland police at 615-451-3838.