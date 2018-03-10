3 charged in fatal hit-and-run on Gallatin Pike

Three men have been charged in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Gallatin Pike last month.

According to police, 19-year-old Leon Duke, was behind the wheel of his friend’s pickup truck on Feb. 14 when he hit and killed 59-year-old Curtis Kevan, of Bethpage, Tennessee.

Duke was leaving a Rivergate area bar when he reportedly turned in front of Kevan’s oncoming Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle on Gallatin Pike and Anderson Lane.

Duke was arrested Friday and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, failure to render aid, failure to report an accident, failure to yield in a crash resulting in death, and driving on a revoked license.

The owner of the pickup truck, 28-year-old Leonard Henderson, is charged with evidence tampering. Police say he admitted to telling Duke to repair the damage caused by the crash. Henderson is also charged with allowing Duke to drive his pickup truck while allegedly knowing that Duke’s license had been revoked.

The third person charged in the case is Duke’s 23-year-old brother, Russell, who's accused of tampering with evidence. Authorities say the brothers went to a local salvage yard to get parts to replace those damaged in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.