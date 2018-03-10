3 injured in Hopkinsville house fire

Three people were injured when a fire broke out at a home in Hopkinsville on Saturday.

It started around 2:30 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Lafayette Road.

According to officials, everyone was out of the home when firefighters arrived; however, there were injuries.

One person suffered burns and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by LifeFlight. Two others were treated for smoke inhalation at Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville. All of the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The fire, which was contained to a mattress in a rear bedroom, was caused by an ear candle.

The blaze left the home with smoke damage.

