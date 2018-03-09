'Cocaine felon' arrested on cocaine, firearm charges

A three month investigation by North Precinct detectives came to an end Thursday with the arrest of Charles Meriweather, a convicted drug felon who has several prior cocaine convictions.

Authorities executed a search warrant Thursday at Meriweather's home on Brickdale Lane. Police recovered 63 grams of cocaine, 32 grams of marijuana, a "kilo press," a pistol, and over $400 in cash.

Meriweather is facing several charges of selling cocaine, gun possession during the commission of a drug offense, and felony marijuana possession. His bond is set at $156,000.

Meriweather received a 12-year probated sentence from a 2005 arrest.

