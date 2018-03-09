Work begins on long-awaited Hwy 109 widening project

TDOT crews are finally starting work on a major widening project along Highway 109 in Wilson County.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the $51-million project to widen the highway from two to five lanes along a seven-mile stretch from Highway 70 to the Cumberland River.

“It’s probably the most dangerous road in Tennessee right now,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. “We’ve got to do something, and TDOT and the state are helping out to get something done.”

The project will take three years to complete.

Funding comes from Governor Haslam’s Improve Act.

“The improve act made it possible,” Rep. Susan Lynn said. “Every time there’s an accident, it just kills me.”

Traffic along State Route 109 has been gradually increasing in recent years. A lot of commuters heading to and from Wilson and Sumner County to Nashville use the road to get to the interstate every day.

Mayor Ash is urging them to be careful while the construction project is ongoing.

“You’re going to have to be especially careful in your driving,” he said. “Put the phone away, pay attention, and slow down.”

