Work begins on long-awaited Hwy 109 widening project

A U.S. official says a gunman and three hostages have been found dead after a shooting and standoff at a veterans home in California.More >>
Jesse Reed's vehicle was found submerged near Bluff Point Lane, which is close to Mason's Boat Dock. The vehicle was recovered around noon Tuesday.More >>
According to a memo sent out by COO Chris Henson, there's more than just a hiring freeze going on at Metro Schools. Because of "revenue uncertainty for the remainder of the SY17-18" there is now a freeze, or careful review process, on all spending by schools.More >>
A three month investigation by North Precinct detectives came to an end Thursday with the arrest of Charles Meriweather, a convicted drug felon who has several prior cocaine convictions.More >>
TDOT crews are finally starting work on a major widening project along Highway 109 in Wilson County. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the $51-million project to widen the highway from two to five lanes along a seven-mile stretch from Highway 70 to the Cumberland River.More >>
Police say they are looking for a woman who reportedly brutally attacked a woman on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge downtown last Sunday afternoon.More >>
Eight months ago two young men were caught on camera, wrapping bacon around door handles of the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro. On Friday, the two vandals stood before the congregation to say sorry.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports are forcing some local business owners to check their bottom line. Manufacturing shops in Middle Tennessee that depend on those metals will end up paying more for the products and so may customers.More >>
What would you think if you saw your wedding picture being used in a political attack ad? That's the spot a gay couple is finding themselves. Their wedding was officiated by a candidate for state senate. They say they lead private lives and this is casting a shadow on a very important memory.More >>
Cookeville Police are looking for a teenage girl they say could be in danger. Litzy Clavijo Yunga, 13, was last seen at around 3:40 p.m. Friday near Brookfield Drive in Cookeville.More >>
A young waitress who helped an elderly customer at a Houston-area Waffle House is being praised for her kind gesture.More >>
Petty Facebook drama can be uncomfortable and a little tacky but generally speaking, no one's really worried about going to jail over it.More >>
The cause is unknown.More >>
Multiple wrecks in the Cool Springs area has closed lanes of traffic on I-65 South near Cool Springs Boulevard.More >>
A toddler who got a hold of his mother's iPhone ended up disabling her device for nearly half a lifetime.More >>
Michael Pesce just got his Tennessee teaching license in August of 2017, but already he's out of the classroom after accusations of inappropriate contact with a student.More >>
A 45-year-old man managed to sign a 16-year-old girl out of her school 10 times in the last few months, and now the two are missing, police said.More >>
A Cookeville woman has been charged with theft from a business where she worked as a secretary, TBI officials say.More >>
The couple was forced to move out of their home due to health concerns, but tragedy struck when they were placed in two separate facilities.More >>
What would you think if you saw your wedding picture being used in a political attack ad? That's the spot a gay couple is finding themselves. Their wedding was officiated by a candidate for state senate. They say they lead private lives and this is casting a shadow on a very important memory.More >>
