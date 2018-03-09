Police looking for suspect that brutally attacked woman on Nashville pedestrian bridge

Police say they are looking for a woman who reportedly brutally attacked a woman on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge downtown last Sunday afternoon.

The 18-year-old victim was on the bridge looking a the skyline just before 2 p.m. when a woman came up and repeatedly punched and kicked her.

She was transported to St. Thomas Midtown for treatment of her injuries.

The victim said the attack was unprovoked.

Anyone recognizing the woman from the attached surveillance photograph is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.