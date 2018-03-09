Metro Schools puts all schools on hiring, spending freeze until July 1

According to a memo sent out by COO Chris Henson, there's more than just a hiring freeze going on at Metro Schools.

Because of "revenue uncertainty for the remainder of the SY17-18" there is now a freeze, or a careful review process, on all spending by schools, including "all school purchases that fall into the budget category of non-staff expenses (software, supplies, transportation, field trips, IT purchases, equipment, etc."

The freeze will be in effect until July 1, 2018.

The memo says the freeze does not apply to federal or school activity funds.

Necessary purchases from now until July must go through a lengthy approval process outlined in the memo "to ensure it is aligned with the district’s priorities."

Outlined in bold, the memo says that every purchase request must receive final approval by Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph.

The memo said the big change was made in hopes of increasing school budgets in the future.

"It is a key priority of the district to increase school-based budgets and give principals the flexibility to address student needs at the local level, but we must be responsible stewards of those funds and make certain that we are aligned to the strategic priorities as we do so," Henson said in the memo.

