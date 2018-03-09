AP sources: Browns agree to acquire QB Taylor from Bills

Authorities are looking for 18-year-old Muoc Rut. Warrants for aggravated assault have been issued for him.More >>
Tennessee will begin producing license plates honoring former Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt now that the specialty plate has received 1,000 pre-orders.More >>
Three men have been charged in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Gallatin Pike last month.More >>
A U.S. official says a gunman and three hostages have been found dead after a shooting and standoff at a veterans home in California.More >>
It started around 2:30 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Lafayette Road.More >>
Jesse Reed's vehicle was found submerged near Bluff Point Lane, which is close to Mason's Boat Dock. The vehicle was recovered around noon Tuesday.More >>
According to a memo sent out by COO Chris Henson, there's more than just a hiring freeze going on at Metro Schools. Because of "revenue uncertainty for the remainder of the SY17-18" there is now a freeze, or careful review process, on all spending by schools.More >>
A three month investigation by North Precinct detectives came to an end Thursday with the arrest of Charles Meriweather, a convicted drug felon who has several prior cocaine convictions.More >>
TDOT crews are finally starting work on a major widening project along Highway 109 in Wilson County. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the $51-million project to widen the highway from two to five lanes along a seven-mile stretch from Highway 70 to the Cumberland River.More >>
