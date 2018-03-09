Endangered Cookeville teen found safe

Cookeville Police say they have located an endangered Cookeville teen after she went missing Friday afternoon.

Litzy Clavijo Yunga, 13, was last seen at around 3:40 p.m. Friday near Brookfield Drive in Cookeville.

Yunga is 4 foot 9 inches tall and approximately 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater and dark blue jeans. She was carrying a backpack.

If you know where Litzy is or have any information about her please contact the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.

