Endangered Cookeville teen found safe - WSMV News 4

Endangered Cookeville teen found safe

Litzy Clavijo Yunga (Courtesy: Cookeville PD) Litzy Clavijo Yunga (Courtesy: Cookeville PD)
COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Cookeville Police say they have located an endangered Cookeville teen after she went missing Friday afternoon. 

Litzy Clavijo Yunga, 13, was last seen at around 3:40 p.m. Friday near Brookfield Drive in Cookeville.

Yunga is 4 foot 9 inches tall and approximately 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater and dark blue jeans. She was carrying a backpack.

If you know where Litzy is or have any information about her please contact the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.

