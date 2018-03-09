Teens arrested for robbing Madison woman at gunpoint - WSMV News 4

Teens arrested for robbing Madison woman at gunpoint

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
MADISON, TN (WSMV) -

Two teens were arrested Tuesday afternoon for robbing a Madison woman at gunpoint, police say.

The woman was outside her apartment on Heritage Drive when the teens, ages 15 and 17, approached her. 

She said the suspects pulled out a gun, then grabbed her purse and fled.

Officers quickly located the teens, who were then positively identified by the victim. 

While canvassing the area, officers recovered the woman's purse and a derringer pistol.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.