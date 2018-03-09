Teens arrested for robbing Madison woman at gunpoint

Two teens were arrested Tuesday afternoon for robbing a Madison woman at gunpoint, police say.

The woman was outside her apartment on Heritage Drive when the teens, ages 15 and 17, approached her.

She said the suspects pulled out a gun, then grabbed her purse and fled.

Officers quickly located the teens, who were then positively identified by the victim.

While canvassing the area, officers recovered the woman's purse and a derringer pistol.

