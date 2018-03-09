Gay couple hire attorney after wedding picture used in political attack ad

What would you think if you saw your wedding picture being used in a political attack ad? That's the spot a gay couple is finding themselves. Their wedding was officiated by a candidate for state senate. The couple says they didn't sign up to be caught in the mudslinging. They say they lead private lives and this is casting a shadow on a very important memory.



"After being together for nine years, we have a bond," said Shane Morgan, referring to husband Landon.

Morgan said having served in the Air Force during Don't Ask, Don't Tell and having spent so much time with Landon before they could legally marry, finally wearing his wedding ring means a lot.



"More than words can say," said Morgan. "This past December, we tied the knot."

Morgan said that's why he was shocked to see a political attack ad mailer featuring a wedding picture of the couple with Gayle Jordan, who's running for State Senate District 14. Jordan officiated the wedding. The mailer features the picture. Above it, text reads, "Liberal Gayle Jordan will 'destroy the fabric of American society.' Take her word for it." The picture is taken from Jordan's Facebook page. Both mens' faces are blurred, but Morgan said their faces can still be recognized.



"To see our picture on our wedding day being used in such a vile manner, it's taken that special moment and ruined it," said Morgan. "Ruined it. Very hurt. Very hurt."

The mailer was paid for by the Tennessee Republican Party. A rep for the group said the mailer is only meant to highlight Jordan's Facebook post accompanying the picture. It reads, "Doing my part to destroy the fabric of American society." The rep said the comment is very serious even if made in jest, and the mailer doesn't have anything to do with the gay couple or have anything negative to say about them.



"I think they knew what they were doing," said Morgan.

Morgan and his husband have hired attorney Sunny Eaten of Eastside Legal, who says her clients were exploited for political purposes and their rights of privacy violated.

"It's just sad anyone would use someone's wedding photos, which represent one of the happiest days in their lives, to attack somebody," said Chris Sanders of the TN Equality Project. "It's fine to hit the candidate, but it's not right to sling mud on others in the process. That's what we're seeing here. It is just so emotionally unsettling to see your wedding photo, that happy day, used in that context."



"I'm under a lot of stress, and with my PTSD, it's just flaring up even worse," said Morgan. "I hate it. Don't use people's private personal pictures to smear your opponent."

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.