TBI charges former Cookeville secretary with theft of money

A Cookeville woman has been charged with theft from a business where she worked as a secretary, TBI officials say.

Special agents began investigating a possible theft by an employee at Cookeville Chiropractic in August 2015 at the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway.

Christie Buford, 41, was charged with one count of theft of money over $2,500 by the Putnam Co. Grand Jury on Monday.

Special agents determined Buford stole money from the company while she worked there as a secretary.

She was arrested by Cookeville Police Dept. officers on Thursday and booked into the Putnam County Jail. Her bond is set at $5,000.

