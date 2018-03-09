Davidson election commission sets mayor election for August

The Davidson County Election Commission held a meeting on Friday to set the special election for mayor. (WSMV)

The Davidson County Election Commission voted on Friday to schedule the mayoral special election to coincide with August’s general election.

However, the decision is expected to be contested in court.

Attorney Jamie Hollin, who is representing the NAACP, said he will challenge that decision in court on Monday.

Hollin is asking for a special election to be called for May.

Election Commission members Tricia Herzfeld and A.J. Starling both pushed to take the issue to a judge for a ruling, but the other three commission members voted to stick with the opinion of the Metro Legal Department and keep the election in August.

