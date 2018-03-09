Police recover 2 stolen guns during north Nashville traffic stop

Metro Police have recovered two more guns stolen from a Columbia gun store after a routine traffic stop, officials say.

Thursday evening North Precinct officers noticed the driver of a Nissan Maxima was not wearing a seatbelt, initiating a traffic stop on 16th Avenue North and Buchanan Street.

Officials say the car came to a stop and two of the three occupants jumped out and fled on foot.

Officers pursued the two suspects in a foot chase, catching up with them a short distance away. Both were arrested.

Keshawn Martin, 19, was apprehended with one of the stolen pistols. The second was found under a seat in the vehicle.

All three occupants are now facing charges.

Martin had three outstanding aggravated robbery warrants for a string of robberies on Westchester Drive in north Nashville on Feb. 19. In the incidents, Martin threatened three people with a semi-automatic handgun and robbed them of an iPhone 6, $1,200 and $1,000, respectively.

Martin's charges from this most recent incident have not been released.

Antario Williams, 21, was charged with evading arrest and possession of a firearm without a permit. He also had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault, and strangulation for an incident in October 2017.

The driver, 21-year-old Corei Marshall, who did not flee police, is facing misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.

Federal authorities are still investigating how the suspects came to possess the stolen firearms.

