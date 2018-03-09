Bettman: ‘I could envision us doing an outdoor game’ in Nashville

Gary Bettman spoke to reporters at Bridgestone Arena during the game on Thursday, March 8. (Photo: Associated Press)

As part of honoring Predators general manager David Poile Thursday night for becoming the all-time winningest general manager in NHL history, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was in attendance at Bridgestone Arena and was asked about the likelihood of Nashville hosting an outdoor winter game.

“I could envision us doing an outdoor game here,” Bettman said of Nashville. “I can’t give you a timetable and I can’t exactly give you the specifics because there’s a lot of things logistically we would have to work out. But it’s something we have our eye on.”

Nashville has previously hosted NHL events such as the 2003 draft and the 2016 All-Star game, however the Predators have never played in an outdoor game.

“Nashville has done an outstanding job any time we’ve held an event here, not the least of which was the All-Star game,” Bettman said.

Next season the Winter Classic will be held at the University of Notre Dame.

