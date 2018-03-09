3 crashes, 10 cars involved in crash on I-65 in Franklin

Multiple wrecks in the Cool Springs area have closed lanes of traffic on I-65 South near Cool Springs Boulevard.

Franklin Police report there are three different wrecks on I-65 South involving 10 cars with several injuries.

The crash on I-65 appears to be cleared, but traffic is backed up to Concord Road. The wreck on the ramp to Cool Springs Boulevard has been moved to the shoulder.

#ALERT ?? Happening Now: I-65 South at Cool Springs Blvd: x3 different crashes, 10 cars, several injuries. Major traffic slow-down in this area for the foreseeable future. Will update. pic.twitter.com/d8zc3Asca5 — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) March 9, 2018

