3 crashes, 10 cars involved in crash on I-65 in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Multiple wrecks in the Cool Springs area have closed lanes of traffic on I-65 South near Cool Springs Boulevard.

Franklin Police report there are three different wrecks on I-65 South involving 10 cars with several injuries.

The crash on I-65 appears to be cleared, but traffic is backed up to Concord Road. The wreck on the ramp to Cool Springs Boulevard has been moved to the shoulder.

