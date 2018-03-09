Kentucky man pleads guilty to attacking US Sen. Rand Paul

A gunman took at least three people hostage at the largest veterans home in the United States on Friday, leading to a lockdown of the sprawling grounds in California, authorities said.More >>
The Tennessee Titans have told backup quarterback Matt Cassel, safety Da'Norris Searcy and receiver Eric Weems that they will be released.More >>
Multiple wrecks in the Cool Springs area has closed lanes of traffic on I-65 South near Cool Springs Boulevard.More >>
The man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Kentucky lawmaker's yard has pleaded guilty to the attack that broke the senator's ribs.More >>
A car hit a building and flipped upside down on Friday morning on Garden Street.More >>
Jesse Reed's vehicle was found submerged near Bluff Point Lane, which is close to Mason's Boat Dock. The vehicle was recovered around noon Tuesday.More >>
If you’re caught, you'll be given a $50 ticket, and court fees could set you back another $150.More >>
One person died Thursday night in a fire at a home on Crystal Court in the Lakeview area of Wilson County.More >>
