Car crashes into building in Columbia

A car overturned outside a business on Garden Street in Columbia. (Photo: Agape Family Health) A car overturned outside a business on Garden Street in Columbia. (Photo: Agape Family Health)
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) -

A car hit a building and flipped upside down on Friday morning on Garden Street.

The car flipped outside Agape Family Health, located at 915 S. Garden St.

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

