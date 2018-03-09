Sam’s Lettuce Wraps

Serves 4 people as an entrée

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Filling:

1 lb ground chicken (or pork or protein of choice)

1 T Tamari (or soy sauce)

1 t fish sauce

1 T rice wine vinegar

1 t fresh ground ginger

1 t toasted sesame oil

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 t Sriracha hot sauce

1-1/2 t honey

2 T water

1 t toasted sesame seeds

Juice of one lime

½ c finely sliced scallion

½ c chopped water chestnuts

Wraps:

Napa cabbage leaves or

Bibb lettuce leaves

Toppings:

Shredded carrots

Finely diced red pepper

Cilantro, chopped

Mung bean sprouts

Scallions, sliced thinly

Peanuts, chopped

Saute meat over medium until cooked through and golden brown. Toss in scallion and water chestnuts; stir and heat through. Remove meat from the stove and set aside to cool.

Whisk together fish sauce, rice wine vinegar, ginger, toasted sesame oil, garlic, Sriracha hot sauce, honey, lime juice, water and toasted sesame seeds until combined. Pour sauce over ground chicken and stir well.

Scoop a couple of tablespoons of meat mixture into each lettuce wrap. Allow each person to dress their wrap with their toppings of choice- carrots, red pepper, cilantro, sprouts and peanuts. Serve at room temperature and enjoy!

This dish also makes great leftovers the next day, served cold.