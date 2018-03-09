1 person dies in Mount Juliet house fire

The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on Crystal Court in Mt. Juliet. (Source: Wilson County Emergency Management Agency)

One person died Thursday night in a fire at a home on Crystal Court in the Lakeview area of Wilson County.

The body of the victim was found during the daylight hours on Friday, according to the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency. The victim has not been identified.

Firefighters arrived the home on the 800 block of Crystal Court just after 8 p.m. The first engine reporting to the scene reported heavy smoke visible.

The first floor had already collapsed before firefighters arrived, which meant crews had to remove walls and flooring from the exterior to access the fire. The home was also packed full of items, posing an additional challenge to firefighters.

Firefighters stayed on the scene until about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

