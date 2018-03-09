Oak Grove man arrested for possessing child porn

Gene Bosley, 50, of Oak Grove, KY, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on charges related to distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. (Photo: Christian County, KY, Jail)

Kentucky police have arrested an Oak Grove, KY, man on charges related to distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to a news release.

Gene K. Bosley, 50, was arrested on Tuesday on three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 85 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Bosley allegedly sharing files of child sexual exploitation online.

Each charge is a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison.

