Power restored to more than 2,600 in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Power has been restored to thousands in Hermitage after an outage Thursday morning.

At one point, more than 2,600 people were in the dark.

According to the Nashville Electric Service, the affected area was near Lebanon Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.

It was not immediately clear what caused the power outage.

