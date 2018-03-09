Crews battle difficult fire at Mt. Juliet home for hours

Wilson County Emergency Management and the Mt. Juliet Fire Department were called to the 800 block of Crystal Court around 8 p.m.More >>
A state senator has halted efforts on his bill to make autopsy reports no longer public records in Tennessee.More >>
In anticipation of a new exhibit coming to Nashville, iconic statues are popping up all over the city.More >>
Austin Watson scored a short-handed goal late in the second period and the Nashville Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Thursday night to extend their franchise-record winning streak to 10 games.More >>
Thursday night’s meeting was the first in Nashville to bring all different perspectives on transit and affordable housing into one room and hopefully achieve some common ground.More >>
Neighbors in a Giles County community are pleading for help, asking city and county leaders to fix a road that floods regularly, leaving some stranded on the other side. A stretch of Dillon Lane is low lying, with water running over it. But when it rains, this stretch of road becomes impassible.More >>
The ex-husband of murdered Fort Campbell soldier PFC Shadow McClaine appeared in court Thursday. The appearance was for a preliminary hearing after new accusations were brought about by another soldier who plead guilty to killing McClaine last year.More >>
Wilson County Emergency Management and the Mt. Juliet Fire Department are battling a house fire in Mt. Juliet tonight. The home is located on Crystal Court.More >>
The cause is unknown.More >>
A 45-year-old man managed to sign a 16-year-old girl out of her school 10 times in the last few months, and now the two are missing, police said.More >>
A young waitress who helped an elderly customer at a Houston-area Waffle House is being praised for her kind gesture.More >>
The couple was forced to move out of their home due to health concerns, but tragedy struck when they were placed in two separate facilities.More >>
Michael Pesce just got his Tennessee teaching license in August of 2017, but already he's out of the classroom after accusations of inappropriate contact with a student.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim shot by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper in Robertson County on Tuesday night.More >>
The curious birds flipped it over to face skyward, then did what any one of us would do, they took a selfie video.More >>
Banking sleep ahead of this weekend’s change to daylight saving time is a smart way to avoid the frantic feelings and lingering fatigue associated with the lost hour of slumber - if you do it the right way.More >>
A Smoky Mountain Opry Theater technician who was hospitalized after a gas leak last weekend has died.More >>
News4 has taken to social media to ask viewers what questions they have following Megan Barry's resignation on Tuesday. Naturally, many were concerned they'd be on the hook for Barry's former bodyguard's pension.More >>
