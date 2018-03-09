Crews battle difficult fire at Mt. Juliet home for hours

WEMA crews remained on the scene for most of the night to carry out salvage and overhaul operations. (Source: Wilson County Emergency Management Agency)

Crews battled a difficult fire at a Mt. Juliet home for hours Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Crystal Court around 8 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, they found a deep-seated fire in a two story home.

The first floor had already collapsed before they got there, which meant crews had to remove walls and flooring from the exterior to access the fire. The home was also packed full of items, posing an additional challenge to firefighters.

Several hand tools were used, along with cellar and piercing nozzles. Both the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and the Mt. Juliet Fire Department worked to put out the blaze.

WEMA crews remained on the scene for most of the night to carry out salvage and overhaul operations.

It appeared that no one was home at the time of the fire.