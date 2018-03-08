Iconic Rolling Stones statues pop up around Nashville ahead of e - WSMV News 4

Iconic Rolling Stones statues pop up around Nashville ahead of exhibit

Posted: Updated:
A statue of the Rolling Stones' iconic "tongue and lips" logo outside Nashville's Muscians Hall of Fame and Museum ahead of new exhibit. (Courtesy MHOFM and DHL) A statue of the Rolling Stones' iconic "tongue and lips" logo outside Nashville's Muscians Hall of Fame and Museum ahead of new exhibit. (Courtesy MHOFM and DHL)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

In anticipation of a new exhibit coming to Nashville, iconic statues are popping up all over the city. 

The first of it's kind, "The Rolling Stones exhibit" will make its way to Nashville later this month. 

Ahead of the opening, five larger-than-life "tongue and lips" statues have been placed at major landmarks downtown. 

The sculptures can be found at:

  • Outside the home of the exhibit at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum
  • Outside Ascend Amphitheater
  • At the Music City Walk of Fame
  • Across from the “I Believe in Nashville” sign in the 12South neighborhood
  • At the baggage claim of the Nashville International Airport

Fans who take a photo with the sculpture using the hashtag #DHLDeliversSatisfaction and #stonesexhibit will be entered to win free tickets to the exhibit and Rolling Stones prizes. 

The exhibit opens on March 29 at the Musician's Hall of Fame and Museum at Municipal Auditorium

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Iconic Rolling Stones statues pop up around Nashville ahead of exhibit

    Iconic Rolling Stones statues pop up around Nashville ahead of exhibit

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:43 PM EST2018-03-09 04:43:39 GMT
    A statue of the Rolling Stones' iconic "tongue and lips" logo outside Nashville's Muscians Hall of Fame and Museum ahead of new exhibit. (Courtesy MHOFM and DHL)A statue of the Rolling Stones' iconic "tongue and lips" logo outside Nashville's Muscians Hall of Fame and Museum ahead of new exhibit. (Courtesy MHOFM and DHL)
    A statue of the Rolling Stones' iconic "tongue and lips" logo outside Nashville's Muscians Hall of Fame and Museum ahead of new exhibit. (Courtesy MHOFM and DHL)A statue of the Rolling Stones' iconic "tongue and lips" logo outside Nashville's Muscians Hall of Fame and Museum ahead of new exhibit. (Courtesy MHOFM and DHL)

    In anticipation of a new exhibit coming to Nashville, iconic statues are popping up all over the city. 

    More >>

    In anticipation of a new exhibit coming to Nashville, iconic statues are popping up all over the city. 

    More >>

  • Official: School metal detectors not in use day of shooting

    Official: School metal detectors not in use day of shooting

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-03-09 04:37:52 GMT
    (Carol Robinson/AL.com via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a shooting occurred at Huffman High School, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference that authorities ...(Carol Robinson/AL.com via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a shooting occurred at Huffman High School, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference that authorities ...
    Authorities investigating Alabama high school shooting as accidental, seeking more details after a 17-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy was wounded.More >>
    Authorities investigating Alabama high school shooting as accidental, seeking more details after a 17-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy was wounded.More >>

  • Trump orders stiff trade tariffs, unswayed by grim warnings

    Trump orders stiff trade tariffs, unswayed by grim warnings

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:36 PM EST2018-03-09 04:36:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
    Lawmakers, business groups and U.S. trading partners worried about a trade war are bracing for the details of President Donald Trump's plan to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.More >>
    Lawmakers, business groups and U.S. trading partners worried about a trade war are bracing for the details of President Donald Trump's plan to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.