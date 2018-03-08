Iconic Rolling Stones statues pop up around Nashville ahead of exhibit

A statue of the Rolling Stones' iconic "tongue and lips" logo outside Nashville's Muscians Hall of Fame and Museum ahead of new exhibit. (Courtesy MHOFM and DHL)

In anticipation of a new exhibit coming to Nashville, iconic statues are popping up all over the city.

The first of it's kind, "The Rolling Stones exhibit" will make its way to Nashville later this month.

Ahead of the opening, five larger-than-life "tongue and lips" statues have been placed at major landmarks downtown.

The sculptures can be found at:

Outside the home of the exhibit at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum

Outside Ascend Amphitheater

At the Music City Walk of Fame

Across from the “I Believe in Nashville” sign in the 12South neighborhood

At the baggage claim of the Nashville International Airport

Fans who take a photo with the sculpture using the hashtag #DHLDeliversSatisfaction and #stonesexhibit will be entered to win free tickets to the exhibit and Rolling Stones prizes.

The exhibit opens on March 29 at the Musician's Hall of Fame and Museum at Municipal Auditorium

