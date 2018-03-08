WEMA crews battle Mt. Juliet house fire

Wilson County Emergency Management and the Mt. Juliet Fire Department are battling a house fire in Mt. Juliet tonight. The home is located on Crystal Court.

According to WEMA dispatch, fire fighters used both defensive and offensive attacks in battling the house fire. It is unclear how extensive the damage is, or if any of the residents were injured.

However, WEMA tweeted that all fire fighters were safe and accounted for.

Crystal Court house fire update: crews are still conducting interior attack operations at this fire. All firefighters are accounted for and safe. @MtJulietFire on scene providing Mutual Aid. pic.twitter.com/CsjMuKO5oh — Wilson County EMA (@wilsonema) March 9, 2018

