Giles County neighbors seek help in fixing flooded road

Neighbors in a Giles County community are pleading for help, asking city and county leaders to fix a road that floods regularly, leaving some stranded on the other side.

A stretch of Dillon Lane is low-lying with water running over it. But when it rains, this stretch of road becomes impassable.

Neighbors say they have been trying to get this fixed for years.

“We needed our voice heard,” Christina Girten said. She has lived on Dillon Lane for the last four years.

“Since we've been here, since 2014, it's been deteriorating,” Girten said. “We just want to have a safe way in and out of our road.”

More than eight homes are along Dillon Lane. Girten said when the road floods, her children have had to miss school.

“In the last month, they've missed four days,” Girten said. “Most times, people would park on the other side of the bridge before it starts pouring because they know it's going to flood, and then they have to walk out to the pasture to get out to go to work."

So who is responsible for fixing this?

Giles County Highway Department Superintendent Barry Hyatt explained the county is only responsible for .95 miles of Dillon Lane.

The portion of Dillon Lane that is low-lying and floods, which is roughly 330 feet, is annexed into Minor Hill's city limits.

Hyatt says Minor Hill's mayor has talked about de-annexing this spot.

If that happens, the county would only be able to take on maintaining this stretch of Dillon Lane if residents petition the county commission to do so.

“If it gets de-annexed, we will do whatever we need to, to get it done,” said Girten. “Everyone has to make a living. Everyone has to get out on the road to make a living and when you miss so much work, you might take a chance at getting fired.”

News4 made multiple attempts to contact Minor Hill Mayor Tracy Wilburn for comment and have not heard back.

