Local schools planning response to nationwide student walk-out

In anticipation of a new exhibit coming to Nashville, iconic statues are popping up all over the city.More >>
Austin Watson scored a short-handed goal late in the second period and the Nashville Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Thursday night to extend their franchise-record winning streak to 10 games.More >>
Thursday night’s meeting was the first in Nashville to bring all different perspectives on transit and affordable housing into one room and hopefully achieve some common ground.More >>
Neighbors in a Giles County community are pleading for help, asking city and county leaders to fix a road that floods regularly, leaving some stranded on the other side. A stretch of Dillon Lane is low lying, with water running over it. But when it rains, this stretch of road becomes impassible.More >>
The ex-husband of murdered Fort Campbell soldier PFC Shadow McClaine appeared in court Thursday. The appearance was for a preliminary hearing after new accusations were brought about by another soldier who plead guilty to killing McClaine last year.More >>
Wilson County Emergency Management and the Mt. Juliet Fire Department are battling a house fire in Mt. Juliet tonight. The home is located on Crystal Court.More >>
Should students be punished for leaving in the middle class or should teachers use the walk-out, planned for next Wednesday, as a teachable moment in the classroom? It's a question many school leaders are still trying to answer.
A debate is underway over the future of a historic 20-acre site. The Monroe Harding non-profit is moving. Their board is leaning toward one proposal on what to do with the land, but many neighbors are ready to fight it.More >>
News4 has taken to social media to ask viewers what questions they have following Megan Barry's resignation on Tuesday. Naturally, many were concerned they'd be on the hook for Barry's former bodyguard's pension.More >>
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >>
A Smoky Mountain Opry Theater technician who was hospitalized after a gas leak last weekend has died.More >>
Police say a Family Dollar employee was arrested after allegedly shooting a man he accused of shoplifting.More >>
The airline will offer flights to Destin, FL; Fort Myers, FL; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; and Savannah, GA.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >>
After an investigation, authorities have determined there was not a shooting on Lower Broadway on Wednesday night.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim shot by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper in Robertson County on Tuesday night.More >>
Michael Pesce just got his Tennessee teaching license in August of 2017, but already he's out of the classroom after accusations of inappropriate contact with a student.More >>
A recent study is countering the mainstream thought that marriages with first cousins lead to birth defects.More >>
