Preliminary hearing underway for ex-husband charged in soldier's murder

The ex-husband of murdered Fort Campbell soldier PFC Shadow McClaine appeared in court Thursday. The appearance was for a preliminary hearing after new accusations were brought about by another soldier who plead guilty to killing McClaine last year.

In Fort Campbell court last September, Spc. Charles Robinson plead guilty to conspiracy, murder and obstruction of justice in the death of McClaine. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

McClaine's ex-husband, Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray, is also charged in the case.

Speaking to the judge, Robinson claimed Williams-McCray hired him to kill McClaine for $10,000. Robinson said he did not know McClaine.

During a meeting on post to discuss the details, Robinson said Williams-McCray told him he tried killing his former wife before and failed, which is when he decided he needed help.

Robinson said his wife, Jade Robinson, was also part of the planning of McClaine's murder, suggesting they murder McClaine with a knife instead of a gun.

According to Robinson, Williams-McCray drove McClaine to an area of high grass off Interstate 24 near Exit 11 last September as part of a ruse. During that time, Robinson said he pretended to be the property owner. He said McClaine told him they were on a scavenger hunt. Ronbinson said he acted angry at the two over trespassing and told them to get on their knees while he patted them down.

Robinson admitted to cutting McClaine's throat, stabbing her and then breaking her neck with his hands.

After disposing of the body, Robinson said he washed out the liner of his truck and disposed of the murder weapons in the Cumberland River off Riverside Dr. He told the judge in September, "as a soldier, I should be helping law enforcement solve a crime."

Robinson said he only got $200 from Williams-McCray before both of them were arrested.

Robinson also told the judge that Williams-McCray spoke to cell mates at the Montgomery County Jail about paying them to kill him if they found out he was talking in the case.

A preliminary hearing for Williams-McCray Thursday addressed new charges including conspiracy to commit murder involving the Robinsons and Williams-McCray's ex-girlfriend, Sarah Stewart. Two other new attempted murder charges are also part of the hearing. In those charges, Williams-McCray is accused of attempting to kill his ex-wife by poisoning and strangling her in the past.

Defense for Williams-McCray claimed there's a lack of evidence outside Robinson's statements.

Robinson's wife, Jade Robinson, spoke to the court by phone, claiming she had no knowledge of a plan to murder McClaine. She said her husband is not truthful and very violent and abusive. The weekend of McClaine's murder, Jade Robinson said she witnessed her husband looking for medical gloves and extra cleaning supplies to wash his truck. She said she also saw brush in her husband's socks which she thought was strange since he claimed to have been at a house party the night before.

Jade Robinson added she witnessed her husband and Williams-McCray talking in a very somber tone where the words 'eleven' and 'Adams' came up.

Exit 11 is where Robinson said McClaine was murdered, while Adams is the area where her body was later found.

Williams-McCray's ex-girlfriend Sarah Stewart also claimed in court she had no idea about plans to murder McClaine. She added Williams-McCray began threatening suicide around the time his ex-wife went missing.

McClaine made headlines when she went missing from the Clarksville area in September, 2016. Her remains were found months later in a wooded area off Interstate 24's Exit 19, which is more than 30 miles away from the Nashville parking lot where her car was found.

The preliminary hearing for Williams-McCray continues Friday.

