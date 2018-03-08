Fairgrounds: the $12 million dollar question

Should students be punished for leaving in the middle class or should teachers use the walk-out, planned for next Wednesday, as a teachable moment in the classroom? It's a question many school leaders are still trying to answer.
A debate is underway over the future of a historic 20-acre site. The Monroe Harding non-profit is moving. Their board is leaning toward one proposal on what to do with the land, but many neighbors are ready to fight it.More >>
There is more fallout in response to a News 4 I-Team investigation into how money set aside for upgrading the Nashville Fairgrounds is being spent. Metro Council set aside 12 million dollars to fix up the place; some buildings have been freshly painted; others, torn down.More >>
Michael Pesce just got his Tennessee teaching license in August of 2017, but already he's out of the classroom after accusations of inappropriate contact with a student.More >>
President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May, the White House and the South Korean national security adviser said Thursday evening.More >>
The ex-husband of murdered Fort Campbell soldier PFC Shadow McClaine appeared in court Thursday. The appearance was for a preliminary hearing after new accusations were brought about by another soldier who plead guilty to killing McClaine last year.More >>
News4 has taken to social media to ask viewers what questions they have following Megan Barry's resignation on Tuesday. Naturally, many were concerned they'd be on the hook for Barry's former bodyguard's pension.More >>
News4 has taken to social media to ask viewers what questions they have following Megan Barry's resignation on Tuesday. Naturally, many were concerned they'd be on the hook for Barry's former bodyguard's pension.More >>
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >>
A Smoky Mountain Opry Theater technician who was hospitalized after a gas leak last weekend has died.More >>
Police say a Family Dollar employee was arrested after allegedly shooting a man he accused of shoplifting.More >>
The airline will offer flights to Destin, FL; Fort Myers, FL; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; and Savannah, GA.More >>
After an investigation, authorities have determined there was not a shooting on Lower Broadway on Wednesday night.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >>
A 13-year-old student from DuPont Hadley Middle School has been arrested for sending an anonymous email to the school’s principal threatening to “shoot up the school,” police announced in a news release on Thursday.More >>
A recent study is countering the mainstream thought that marriages with first cousins lead to birth defects.More >>
A Clarksville citizen sitting in the drive-through line at a pharmacy foiled a robbery in progress by calling 911 on Monday, according to police.More >>
