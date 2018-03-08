TN Department of Health warns of phone scam attempt

The Tennessee Department of Health issued an alert on Thursday for a potential scam in which people are contacted by phone by a caller asking for health insurance information.

In a news release on Thursday, the Department of Health said it has been contacted by several people in Tennessee and other states about the potential scam. The calls appear to come from the Tennessee Department of Health central office.

The scam reportedly involves a person who calls potential victims from a number that displays as the Tennessee Department of Health. When the calls are answered, the caller asks for personal information, including health insurance information, from those contacted. In some instances, the caller stated he or she is calling on behalf of BlueCross Blue Shield.

The Tennessee Department of Health does not contact people by phone to request personal information, such as health insurance information, and warns everyone not to share any personal information in this manner.

According to the news release, when patients are making appointments for services at a local health department, the health department clinic staff member may ask who the patient’s insurance carrier is, but will not ask for policy numbers of other details over the phone.

Health department representatives do not contact people who are not patients to request such information.

The Department of Health has contacted law enforcement about this matter.

Anyone with questions or concerns about an unauthorized release of or request for health insurance or other personal information should contact your local law enforcement agency.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee members who receive a call are also advised to contact the BlueCross Compliance Hotline at 1-888-343-4221.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Division of Consumer Affairs reminds consumers to never give personal information such as name, address, Social Security number, credit card information or medical information to a stranger over the phone.

If consumers believe they have been the victim of a scam, the division urges them to report what happened to federal or state agencies. Contact the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs at (800)342-8385 or (615) 741-4737, or visit www.tn.gov/commerce/consumer-affairs.html to file a complaint.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.