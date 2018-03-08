Four Clarksville gang members charged with murder

The Tennessee Department of Health issued an alert on Thursday for a potential scam in which people are contacted by phone by a caller asking for health insurance information.More >>
Four more members of the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Gang were indicted for various federal crimes, including murder, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.More >>
The Tennessee Titans have notified running back DeMarco Murray that he will be released, the team announced on its website on Thursday.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim shot by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper in Robertson County on Tuesday night.More >>
Since 1997 Thistle Farms in Nashville has worked to heal and empower women survivors, helping them find ways to overcome poverty, abuse and addiction.More >>
Mayor David Briley will announce on Thursday that he will be a candidate for mayor when it’s added to the August ballot.More >>
Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen's campaign for U.S. Senate has told the FBI that it fears it has been hacked by someone who tried to trick it into wiring money.More >>
News4 has taken to social media to ask viewers what questions they have following Megan Barry's resignation on Tuesday. Naturally, many were concerned they'd be on the hook for Barry's former bodyguard's pension.More >>
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >>
A Smoky Mountain Opry Theater technician who was hospitalized after a gas leak last weekend has died.More >>
Police say a Family Dollar employee was arrested after allegedly shooting a man he accused of shoplifting.More >>
The airline will offer flights to Destin, FL; Fort Myers, FL; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; and Savannah, GA.More >>
After an investigation, authorities have determined there was not a shooting on Lower Broadway on Wednesday night.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >>
A 13-year-old student from DuPont Hadley Middle School has been arrested for sending an anonymous email to the school’s principal threatening to “shoot up the school,” police announced in a news release on Thursday.More >>
A Tennessee legislative panel has declined to let two Las Vegas concert shooting survivors testify after Republican lawmakers delayed Democratic legislation to ban the device used in the massacre.More >>
A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride to his home state will be reimbursed by a food delivery company.More >>
