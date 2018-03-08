Four Clarksville gang members charged with murder

Four more members of the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Gang were indicted for various federal crimes, including murder, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

The 62-count, second-superseding indictment returned on Wednesday has now charged 19 members and associates of the gang.

Wednesday’s indictment charged four additional members and associates of the Clarksville Mongols with the kidnapping and murder of Stephen Cole and additional crimes. The for additional defendants are William Nelper, aka “Flip,” 49, of Trenton, KY, William Boylston, aka “JC,” 27, Jason Meyerholz, aka “Country,” 43, and Christopher Wilson, 35, all of Clarksville.

A superseding indictment returned in January 2018 charged 15 of the defendants with various crimes related to the investigation, including racketeering conspiracy murder, kidnapping and large-scale drug trafficking.

The Department of Justice said as of Jan. 18, 2018, all of the defendants were in custody with the exception of Stephen Cole, aka “Lurch.”

The indictment details allegations of violent, criminal activity and drug trafficking in and around the Clarksville area beginning in or about 2015 and continuing until the return of the indictment.

The indictment alleges that, among other crimes, on Nov. 19, 2017, Boylston, Meyerholz and Wilson kidnapped Cole, a member of the Clarksville Mongols, at gunpoint, stripped him of his personal property, including his shoes, wallet and cell phones.

Boylston and Meyerholz then allegedly took Cole to Nelper’s home in Trenton, KY, where they murdered him, disposed of his body, and burned evidence of the crimes.

All four defendants are charged with the kidnapping of Cole that resulted in his death. Boylston, Meyerholz and Nelper are charged with murdering Cole in aid of racketeering.

If convicted, all defendants face a minimum of life in prison and possibly the death penalty, according to a news release.

The indictment also charged Nelper, Boylston and Meyerholz with the racketeering conspiracy and charges Nelper with large-scale drug trafficking and money laundering. The indictment also charged Meyerholz with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

