Titans plan to release RB Murray

The Tennessee Titans have notified running back DeMarco Murray that he will be released, the team announced on its website on Thursday.

Murray, who joined the Titans prior to the 2016 season, ran for 659 yards and six touchdowns last season. In his first year with the Titans, Murray rushed for 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns.

“I want to thank DeMarco for his contributions as a Titan, not only for what he did on the field but also in the locker room and in the community,” Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said in a statement. “He was a pro in every facet and we wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

The starting running back job will likely go to 2016 second round pick Derrick Henry, who carried a bigger workload last season because of Murray’s injuries.

Henry led the Titans with 774 yards and five touchdowns rushing. He also rushed for 156 yards in the Titans playoff win against Kansas City.

