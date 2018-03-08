Briley to announce candidacy for mayor

Mayor David Briley will announce on Thursday that he will be a candidate for mayor when it’s added to the August ballot.

Briley was sworn in as mayor on Tuesday after former Mayor Megan Barry resigned after being charged with theft of property.

Briley was elected the city's vice mayor in September 2015 after serving eight years as a Metro Councilmember.

The Davidson County Election Commission has a meeting on Friday where it will be approving a request to add the race to the ballot for the Aug. 2 county general election.

The election commission will set the timeline for when candidates have to follow to file qualifying petitions for the election.

The winner of the election would serve the remainder of Barry’s term, which would expire after the August 2019 elections.

