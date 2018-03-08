Drive-through customer foils robbery attempt at pharmacy

Four men attempted to rob the Walgreens Pharmacy on Madison Street in Clarksville.

A Clarksville citizen sitting in the drive-through line at a pharmacy foiled a robbery in progress by calling 911 on Monday, according to police.

Four men entered the Walgreen’s at 1954 Madison St. in pairs at different times just after 6 a.m.

Police said one of the men pulled a handgun and told the employees to get on the ground.

Two of the men jumped over the pharmacy counter into the pharmacy area. One of the robbers noticed a man on the phone at the drive-through window on his phone.

The men ran from the business after spotting the man on the phone.

Police said the men, who appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s, were last seen running along the side of the building nearest Madison St.

No vehicle has been identified as being involved. Police are canvassing the area for additional surveillance video or witnesses.

No one was injured and nothing was taken.

If you have information about the suspects, contact Detective Bradley at 931-648-0656, ext. 5159 or the Clarksville Police Tips Line at 931-645-8477.

