Mee McCormick's Easy Over Night Blueberry Oatmeal Muffins

Combine Oats and almond milk in large bowl and cover allowing to soak in the refrigerator for 8 hours and up until 12 hrs allowing much of the milk to be absorbed. Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Coat 12 – cup muffin pan with coconut oil. Stir egg, maple syrup, oil, vanilla, cinnamon, baking powder and salt into the soaked oats until well combined. Divide the mixture among the muffin cups (about ¼ cup each). Top each with 1 tablespoon blueberries.