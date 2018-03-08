Mee McCormick's Easy Over Night Blueberry Oatmeal Muffins

Easy Over Night Blueberry Oatmeal Muffins
2 ½ cups of old fashioned rolled oats
1 ½ cups of almond milk
1 large farm fresh egg – lightly beaten
1/3 cup of honey or pure maple syrup
2 tablespoons grape seed oil or melted coconut oil
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon sea salt
¾ cups of fresh blueberries
Instructions
- Combine Oats and almond milk in large bowl and cover allowing to soak in the refrigerator for 8 hours and up until 12 hrs allowing much of the milk to be absorbed. Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Coat 12 – cup muffin pan with coconut oil. Stir egg, maple syrup, oil, vanilla, cinnamon, baking powder and salt into the soaked oats until well combined. Divide the mixture among the muffin cups (about ¼ cup each). Top each with 1 tablespoon blueberries.
- Bake the oatmeal cakes until they spring back when touched, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in the pan for a 10 minutes. Loosen and remove with a paring knife. Serve warm.