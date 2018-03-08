Bank sleep for Daylight Saving Time

A year after learning of her brain tumor, a Middle Tennessee woman is sharing her incredible story of survival.

A year after learning of her brain tumor, a Middle Tennessee woman is sharing her incredible story of survival. It's something Dianna Milam has done dozens of times, but singing at church now has even

A unique treatment program at Fort Campbell is changing the lives of soldiers recovering from brain injuries. One of the patients receiving treatment, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Hall, was in Afghanistan on

New research reveals how exercise of any kind can dramatically improve the slowness, stiffness and balance issues associated with Parkinson’s disease.

New research reveals how exercise of any kind can dramatically improve the slowness, stiffness and balance issues associated with Parkinson’s disease.

CareNow Doctor Robert Crandfield shares some common-sense ways to stop the spread of the flu and other germs around you.

CareNow Doctor Robert Crandfield shares some common-sense ways to stop the spread of the flu and other germs around you.

As the death toll from the flu continues to rise here in Tennessee, a local doctor is making sure you know it's not too late to get vaccinated.

As the death toll from the flu continues to rise here in Tennessee, a local doctor is making sure you know it's not too late to get vaccinated.

CareNow doctor says it's not too late to get the flu vaccine

CareNow doctor says it's not too late to get the flu vaccine

If you feel like your too busy to go to the doctor, an urgent care clinic is a good option.

If you feel like your too busy to go to the doctor, an urgent care clinic is a good option.

Can't make it to the doctor? CareNow doctor says visit an urgent care clinic and get flu shot

Can't make it to the doctor? CareNow doctor says visit an urgent care clinic and get flu shot

It has been a deadly flu season in Tennessee and across the United States. A local woman said nearly died from such complications but credits a special machine with saving her life.

It has been a deadly flu season in Tennessee and across the United States. A local woman said nearly died from such complications but credits a special machine with saving her life.

Dr. Ashok Babu is cardiologist with St. Thomas Health. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is a mechanical circulatory system that temporarily provides cardiac support until the patient recovers.

Dr. Ashok Babu is cardiologist with St. Thomas Health. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is a mechanical circulatory system that temporarily provides cardiac support until the patient recovers.

Dr. Ashok Babu is cardiologist with St. Thomas Health. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is a mechanical circulatory system that temporarily provides cardiac support until the patient recovers.

Dr. Ashok Babu is cardiologist with St. Thomas Health. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is a mechanical circulatory system that temporarily provides cardiac support until the patient recovers.

Banking sleep ahead of this weekend’s change to daylight saving time is a smart way to avoid the frantic feelings and lingering fatigue associated with the lost hour of slumber - if you do it the right way.

Banking sleep ahead of this weekend’s change to daylight saving time is a smart way to avoid the frantic feelings and lingering fatigue associated with the lost hour of slumber - if you do it the right way.

Written by Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Banking sleep ahead of this weekend’s change to daylight saving time is a smart way to avoid the frantic feelings and lingering fatigue associated with the lost hour of slumber - if you do it the right way.

“It’s really important to go into the time change without being significantly sleep deprived,” said Vanderbilt Sleep Disorders Center specialist Kelly Brown, MD.

Brown recommends taking a nap of not more than an hour on the day before reporting back to work and also going to bed 15 minutes earlier each night during the days leading up to the time change.

“It’s really a good idea to not sleep in excessively over the weekend because it will make getting up on Monday even more difficult,” Brown said. “Taking a brief nap on the Sunday of the time change can be helpful to offset the sleep loss. A one-hour nap would be helpful, but not more than an hour. More than an hour could affect your nighttime sleep.”

A Sunday afternoon nap should offset the average of 40 minutes of lost sleep most people experience on the night before reporting back to work, she said.

She also recommends taking in some bright sunshine after rising from bed on the weekend of the time change because light helps regulate the body’s internal clock. If the weather is dreary, a brightly lit space can be a substitute.

The time change is more than an inconvenience, Brown said, noting that studies have linked it to increased incidences of stroke, heart attacks, workplace injuries and traffic accidents.

“It is going to be darker than usual driving into work Monday morning,” she said. “There can be increased accidents, including accidents involving pedestrians because it is darker and people don’t always account for that.”

Most people need a few days to a week to adjust to the time change. For others, especially night owls, the effects are longer lasting, she said. If fatigue and difficult sleep patterns persist for more than two weeks after the time change, a medical analysis may be warranted. Sleep disorders, such as obstructive sleep apnea, are very common, but often under-diagnosed - and effective treatments are available.

“If you are a person who has a difficult time falling asleep or staying asleep, or if you often feel tired in the daytime, you should speak to your primary care physician and consider an evaluation by a sleep specialist,” Brown said.

It may also be a good idea to consult your primary care physician about taking low-dose melatonin if you have trouble falling asleep with the time change, she said.

Tips to ease the daylight saving time transition

Don’t excessively oversleep on the weekend of the time change. Consider a Sunday nap of no more than one hour

Go to bed 15 minutes earlier each night, beginning on the Wednesday before the March 11 time change

Dim lights earlier leading up to the time change and avoid bright lights in the evening, especially from smart phones, computers and TV screens

Avoid alcohol and caffeine in the evening

Keep the bedroom cool and dark

Get morning exercise in sunlight on the weekend of the time change

Eat an early breakfast and dinner on the weekend before, and eat a good breakfast on the Monday morning after the time change.

Story provided by Vanderbilt University Medical Center.