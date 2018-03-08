Location of Music City Irish Fest moved due to recent flooding

The fourth annual Music City Irish fest has been moved from Riverfront Park due to recent flooding in Nashville.

Event organizers said the extensive flooding within the past 30 days deemed the venue unusable for the event.

The event has been moved to Public Square Park and will be held on the steps of City Hall.

"This move will ensure the safety and comfort of the artists performing and the general public as they share this great traditional Irish celebration," said the executive director of the festival in a news release.

The free festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day and will feature Irish craft vendors, food, beverages, dancers and live music.

