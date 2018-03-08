Shelbyville man accused of soliciting minor for sex

A 51-year-old Shelbyville man has been arrested after allegedly posting an ad seeking a minor on Craigslist.

Christopher S. Smith is charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated statutory rape and solicitation of a minor.

Police say Smith was messaging with someone who thought was 14 years old for three days.

Smith allegedly drove to the location where he had asked the minor to meet him. When he arrived, he was caught by an undercover officer.

Smith was arrested without incident and is being held at the Bedford County Jail on $15,000 bond.

The Shelbyville Police Department and the Bedford County Sheriff's Office both worked on the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.