Williamson schools director court case reset to March 27

Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney waived his right to appear at Thursday’s scheduled court hearing in connection with an assault charge last month.

Looney was charged with assault on Feb. 20 after he was accused of grabbing a student by the arm and forcing her out of the school and to his vehicle after a psychological emergency.

Looney was arrested the next day after Franklin Police officers consulted with a Williamson County Magistrate, who issued the arrest warrant.

Looney’s next appearance has been scheduled for March 27 in Williamson County General Sessions Court.

Looney has continued to work since his arrest. The Williamson County School Board voted not to suspend or fire Looney at a meeting shortly after his arrest.

