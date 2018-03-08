13-year-old arrested for sending threat to Nashville middle school

A 13-year-old student from DuPont Hadley Middle School has been arrested for sending an anonymous email to the school’s principal threatening to “shoot up the school,” police announced in a news release on Thursday.

Police said the student sent the email on Feb. 25.

Detectives were able to trace the email account to the student’s mother.

While being interviewed by police, the student admitted to sending the email, saying he did it on a dare from online gaming friends.

The 13-year-old was booked at juvenile court on a charge of making a false report of an emergency, a felony.

