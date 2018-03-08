Smoky Mountain Opry Theater employee dies after CO2 leak

Josh Ellis died after the incident last weekend. (Photo provided by WBIR)

A Smoky Mountain Opry Theater technician who was hospitalized after a gas leak last weekend has died.

NBC affiliate WBIR reports that Josh Ellis had been in critical care after the CO2 leak that happened after a performance last Saturday.

Smoky Mountain Opry CEO David Fee issued this statement:

We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of our friend and co-worker, Josh Ellis. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and fellow employees during this difficult time. The professional and personal relationships we had with Josh have been a source of enrichment and enjoyment to all of us. He was a wonderful employee and we shall miss him greatly. For all of us this is devastating news. We ask for your prayers and support during this time.

WBIR reports that the CO2 was leaking from a machine that is used to create fog and other effects.

Three technicians, including Ellis, were found unconscious. The other two technicians have been released from the hospital.

The theater has canceled all shows through March 16.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

