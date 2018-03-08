Chattanooga could expand ordinance barring panhandling

The fourth annual Music City Irish fest has been moved from Riverfront Park due to recent flooding in Nashville.More >>
A 51-year-old Shelbyville man has been arrested after allegedly posting an ad seeking a minor on Craigslist.More >>
A Smoky Mountain Opry Theater technician who was hospitalized after a gas leak last weekend has died.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney waived his right to appear at Thursday’s scheduled court hearing in connection with an assault charge last month.More >>
A 13-year-old student from DuPont Hadley Middle School has been arrested for sending an anonymous email to the school’s principal threatening to “shoot up the school,” police announced in a news release on Thursday.More >>
Police say a Family Dollar employee was arrested after allegedly shooting a man he accused of shoplifting.More >>
After an investigation, authorities have determined there was not a shooting on Lower Broadway on Wednesday night.More >>
Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area says it plans to open most campgrounds and attractions on Friday but will have some flood-related limitations.More >>
An ordinance barring people from begging for money could be expanded in a Tennessee city.More >>
It takes a certain coolness to say you're the drummer in a band. Nashville's Chester Thompson has been making that happen for more than 50 years, and you might have been listening to him and never knew it.More >>
