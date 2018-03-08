Snow could cause slick conditions for morning commute in Middle TN

A News 4 viewer sent in this photo from Sparta, TN. (PIX@WSMV.COM)

A News 4 viewer sent in this photo from Greenbrier, TN. (PIX@WSMV.COM)

Many school districts are opening late Thursday morning because of the overnight snowfall across Middle Tennessee.

Snow showers are continuing to move through the eastern section of the Midstate.

Drivers could see slick spots on bridges and overpasses during the morning commute.

One trouble spot reported in Nashville so far is on southbound Briley Parkway near the exit for Centennial Boulevard. Salt trucks have been requested after a crash Thursday morning.

Temperatures will stay well above average on Thursday, with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

After a freezing night, isolated showers are possible on Friday, especially along and north of Interstate 40.

SNOWBIRD: Click here to see the latest school and business closing information

