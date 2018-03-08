Snow could cause slick conditions for morning commute in Middle TN

Weather alerts 4WARN Doppler Radar 4WARN Zoom Radar 4WARN 7-day forecast Download: Mobile AppSignup: Text, Closing alertsMore >>
Many school districts are opening late Thursday morning because of the overnight snowfall across Middle Tennessee.More >>
The future of transportation in Nashville will take center stage when a special task force meets to discuss the multi-billion-dollar transit plan.More >>
Until Tuesday, Sheri Weiner was serving as the Metro Council member for District 22.More >>
Wednesday marked Mayor David Briley's first full day on the job, and he is already making his mark.More >>
Police say a Family Dollar employee was arrested after allegedly shooting a man he accused of shoplifting.More >>
Tennessee is one of only 11 states that don't allow alcohol sales on Sunday. But lawmakers are now one step closer to lifting that ban. As News4's Liz Lohuis reports, not everyone is on board.More >>
Metro Police confirmed Wednesday evening that their Gang Unit arrested Jonathan Chatman, 20, at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike. Chatman is being charged in the shooting death of Charlie Brown Jr. that occurred February 24 near the intersection of 26th Avenue North and Alameda Street.More >>
Police units are responding to a possible shooting on 3rd Avenue and Broadway downtown. It is unclear what happened or how many were injured. News4 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us for updates. Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >>
News4 has taken to social media to ask viewers what questions they have following Megan Barry's resignation on Tuesday. Naturally, many were concerned they'd be on the hook for Barry's former bodyguard's pension.More >>
Clarksville Police are asking the public for any information relating to a shooting that happened on February 24, 2018 around 2:20 a.m.More >>
News4 has taken to social media to ask viewers what questions they have following Megan Barry's resignation on Tuesday. Naturally, many were concerned they'd be on the hook for Barry's former bodyguard's pension.More >>
Police units are responding to a possible shooting on 3rd Avenue and Broadway downtown. It is unclear what happened or how many were injured. News4 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us for updates. Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >>
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >>
The airline will offer flights to Destin, FL; Fort Myers, FL; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; and Savannah, GA.More >>
A Tennessee legislative panel has declined to let two Las Vegas concert shooting survivors testify after Republican lawmakers delayed Democratic legislation to ban the device used in the massacre.More >>
After his wife admitted to an extramarital affair, faced federal theft charges and resigned as mayor of Nashville, what does Bruce Barry have to say? He wouldn't go on-record today, but News4 reporter Kim St. Onge spoke briefly with Bruce outside his home on Tuesday morning.More >>
Authorities said a 17-year-old girl was killed during an accidental shooting during afternoon dismissal at a high school in Alabama's largest city.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >>
We all know Nashville's real estate market is crazy, but some apartments are now going to extreme lengths to get you to sign a lease.More >>
It’s a trend that’s becoming more and more popular with thieves: stealing your license plate and replacing it with a fake one.More >>
