Task force to host panel discussion on Nashville transit plan

The future of transportation in Nashville will take center stage when a special task force meets to discuss the multibillion-dollar transit plan.

The NOAH Affordable Housing Task Force is holding a meeting Thursday night to go over the pros and cons of the transit plan.

The group says they aren’t taking a side on the transit plan, but they definitely have an opinion on how it will affect affordable housing.

The NOAH Task Force argues that building the proposed light rail could increase gentrification, meaning lower-income residents could be pushed out to build more expensive apartments and homes, making housing less affordable.

At least one Metro Councilmember will make up a panel that will answer questions on Thursday night.

Jeff Carr, who is with a group called No Tax 4 Tracks, will be speaking out against the current transit plan.

News 4 asked Carr if anything has changed now that Mayor David Briley will be the face of the transit plan.

"The plan remains the same, so the concerns are absolutely the same, and that is that we are being asked to pay the highest sales tax for a comparable city of our size for a plan that doesn't alleviate traffic congestion," Carr said.

Briley told News 4 on Wednesday that he has supported the plan from the beginning.

"I've been a supporter of it from the very get-go because I think we need to make an investment in transit if we want to continue to be a vibrant place economically, to be a great place to attract people from around the world to live," Briley said. "I intend to speak out. I intend to go to meetings around the community and convince people that it's the right thing to do."

The goal of the meeting is also to get residents to vote in the election on May 1, which is when the transit plan is on the ballot.

WHERE: Lee Chapel AME Church, 1200 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

SPEAKERS ON PANEL:

Clifton Harris, Transit for Nashville Coalition

Jeff Obafemi Carr, No Tax 4 Tracks

Metro Councilmember Bob Mendez

Floyd Shechter, “Welcome Home” Movement

