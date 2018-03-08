Family Dollar employee accused of shooting shoplifting suspect

Police say a Family Dollar employee was arrested after allegedly shooting a man he accused of shoplifting.

The victim said the employee shot him in his foot outside the store at 2600 Jefferson St. on Wednesday night.

According to the arrest report, Devereaux Evans initially told police he confronted the victim about shoplifting but didn’t know anything about a shooting.

When police reviewed surveillance footage, detectives said they watched Evans appear to hide a handgun, which was later found inside the store.

During an interview with police at the North Precinct, Evans later admitted to shooting the victim in the foot.

Evans, 32, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $2,500.

The victim was taken to Nashville General Hospital for treatment.

